Heavy rain lashes Pune; 2 hoardings collapsed, 15 trees uprooted 

A spell of intense rainfall accompanied by strong winds wreaked havoc across Pune city on Monday evening, leading to the collapse of two large advertising hoardings and the uprooting of at least 15 trees. The sudden downpour triggered panic among residents and commuters, causing widespread traffic disruptions and damage to public and private property. Another massive hoarding came down on Porwal Road in Dhanori due to the gusty winds. (HT)

The hoardings collapsed in the Sanaswadi area on the Pune-Ahmednagar Road, trapping seven to eight motorcycles underneath. Another massive hoarding came down on Porwal Road in Dhanori due to the gusty winds. No injuries or casualties were reported in either incident.

Fire brigade personnel and Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) teams were quick to respond, clearing tree debris and removing the collapsed hoardings to restore vehicular movement. However, the incidents led to traffic congestion in several parts of the city during peak hours.

According to officials from the Pune Fire Brigade, by late evening, 15 tree fall incidents were reported from areas including Yerawada, Koregaon Park, Dhanori, Tingrenagar, Erandwane, Devachi Uruli, Bavdhan, Mukundnagar, Kalepadal, Kale Borate Nagar, Hadapsar, and Fatimanagar. The fallen trees blocked key roads, damaged vehicles, and caused long delays for commuters.

Additionally, wall collapse incidents were reported at Dhankawadi and Tin Hatti Chowk. No casualties were reported in these cases either.

In Pimpri-Chinchwad, the fire brigade received 12 calls related to tree collapses and two distress calls related to waterlogging. In Pune city, waterlogging was reported from several areas, including the Airport vicinity, Hadapsar, Katraj, Kothrud, and Dhanori.

“We received several distress calls after the rain began. Our teams were dispatched to all affected locations and managed to clear most of the obstructions by late night,” a senior Fire Department official said, adding that only one hoarding collapse was officially recorded — the one in Dhanori.

Traffic in key areas such as FC Road, Karve Road, Swargate, and Solapur Road came to a standstill due to waterlogging, adding to the woes of office-goers and students during evening hours.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for the next 48 hours, forecasting continued rainfall with the possibility of thunderstorms and lightning in parts of the Pune district. Civic officials have urged residents to avoid venturing out during heavy showers and to stay away from unstable structures and large trees.

As the city braces for more rain, the municipal administration remains on high alert to respond to weather-related emergencies.