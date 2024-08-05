Heavy rain threatens flood-like situation in Pune

For many residents from low lying areas of Sinhgad road, it was deja vu moment on Sunday as water from swelling Mutha gushed into their societies, except that the local administration and civic authorities were better handled the situation. As the water entered into residential areas in some parts of the city, a column of India Army was deployed for Ekta Nagar at Sinhgad road following the request from district collector Suhas Diwase. (HT PHOTO)

Amid continuous rain since Saturday night and a red alert in Pune, authorities began discharging water from the Khadakwasla dam cluster which by 5pm reached at 45,000 cusecs.

As the water entered into residential areas in some parts of the city, a column of India Army was deployed for Ekta Nagar at Sinhgad road following the request from district collector Suhas Diwase. At the same time, two teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were deployed in Balewadi, Pune and Chinchwad. Compared to July 25 when there was a similar flood-like situation in Pune, the civic and district administration seem better prepared to handle eventualities.

Rainfall activity in Pune has intensified over the last 48 hours and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert in Pune district for heavy to extreme category rainfall. Many places in the Mulshi, Maval, Velhe and Junnar tehsils have recorded over 100 mm rainfall. Pune city too has recorded double-digit rainfall with Shivajinagar logging 16.2 mm rainfall in the 24 hours ended 8.30 am on August 4, and 37 mm rainfall till 5.30 pm the same day. Pashan and Lohegaon have logged 34 mm and 25.4 mm rainfall, respectively, till 5.30 pm on August 4.

Incessant rain in the ghats has resulted in rapid increase in dam water levels in Pune district. Within the Khadakwasla dam cluster, Temghar dam recorded 100% water level, Warasgaon 93.26%, Panshet 94.84% and Khadakwasla 85.53% till 5.30 pm on August 4. So far this monsoon, a total 13.09 TMC water has been released over the spillway from Khadakwasla dam. Currently, a huge amount of water has been released from the Khadakwasla dam cluster, including 45,000 cusecs from Khadakwasla dam; 12,432 cusecs from Panshet dam; and 12,458 cusecs from Warasgaon dam. Along with this, 30,218 cusecs water has also been released from Mulshi dam as the water level has reached 92.57%. With the Ujani dam too recording water level of 86% on August 4 for the first time this rainy season, 20,000 cusecs water has been released from Ujani dam as well. With such heavy water discharge from various dams, water level in the Mula river has also increased significantly and a flood-like situation has been created with water beginning to enter residential areas close to the riverbed namely, Ekta Nagar on Sinhagad Road, Pulachi Wadi in Deccan, and Shantinagar in Yerawada among others.

According to the fire department data, 160 people were shifted to safe locations from areas such as Ekta Nagar, Nimboz Nagar, Adarsh Nagar and Shanti Nagar in Yerawada till 5.30 pm on August 4. The department received 15 calls related to treefall incidents through the day and in some areas, vehicle loss was also reported. Nearly 20 officers and 300 firemen are working tirelessly to rescue people and so far, the situation is under control, said Nilesh Mahajan, public relations officer, fire department.

Earlier on July 25, Pune city experienced a similar flood-like situation when huge amounts of water were released from Khadakwasla dam after heavy rainfall. Water entered residential areas on Sinhagad Road, and Ekta Nagar was among the worst affected societies with floodwaters as high as five metres. At the time, residents were angry with the administration for not issuing alerts before the release of water from the dam. This time, the authorities have learned their lesson and alerts are being issued since Saturday night itself. The fire department has also been kept on standby for contingencies.