Thursday, May 22, 2025
Heavy rains disrupt power supply across Pune 

BySiddharth Gadkari
May 22, 2025 08:50 AM IST

Pune:  A spell of heavy rain on Tuesday evening caused widespread power outages across Pune and its outskirts, affecting areas such as Kondhwa, central Pune, Bhosari, and Chakan. Power was restored in most regions by late night, with Kondhwa’s supply gradually returning early Wednesday. 

Heavy rain spell on Tuesday evening caused widespread power outages across Pune and its outskirts, affecting areas such as Kondhwa, central Pune, Bhosari, and Chakan. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
According to Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL), around 38,000 consumers in Kondhwa were impacted due to flooding in low-lying areas. 

“Water entered 38 feeder pillars in Kondhwa due to fast-flowing rainwater. As a precaution, power supply to three main lines—Kondhwa, JK Park, and Kumarapam—was shut down,” said Nishikant Raut, public relations officer, MSEDCL. 

After the rain subsided, MSEDCL engineers began emergency repair work. Water was pumped out from the submerged feeder pillars, and electricity was gradually restored by 6 a.m. on Wednesday. 

Other affected areas in Pune included Maharshinagar, Market Yard, parts of Premnagar, Mundhwa, Bundgarden, Fursungi, Kothrud, Shivne, Dhanori, and Dhayri Phata. 

In Pimpri-Chinchwad, outages were reported in Bhosari, Talwade, Dehu village, Shelarvasti, Chikhali, Charholi, Dighi, Yamunanagar, Vitthalwadi, Rupinagar, Alandi Road, Indrayani Nagar, Chinchwad Station, Santnagar, Adarsh Nagar, Khadi Machine area, and Shantinagar. 

Meanwhile, in Chakan and surrounding rural areas, 10 high- and low-voltage electricity poles collapsed due to rain, disrupting power supply in several villages. 

Thursday, May 22, 2025
