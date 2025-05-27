Heavy rains disrupt train services in Pune division

Continuous heavy rainfall across Maharashtra over the past one week has severely impacted both road and rail transportation, leading to major disruptions in train schedules and considerable inconvenience to passengers. On Monday, several short- and long-distance trains from Pune, including the iconic Deccan Queen, were delayed by as much as seven to eight hours, throwing the railway timetable into disarray and straining railway infrastructure. Pune and the surrounding districts have been experiencing relentless rainfall since the past one week. (Mahendra Kolhe/HT photo)

Pune and the surrounding districts have been experiencing relentless rainfall since the past one week. The heavy downpour has particularly affected train services along the Pune-Mumbai railway corridor. On Monday, waterlogging at several stations in Mumbai caused severe delays for trains arriving from and departing toward northern India. While some trains appeared only marginally late at Pune station, they ultimately reached their final destination/s with delays ranging from three to four hours, stranding passengers inside coaches and at stations for extended periods. Frustrated passengers voiced their complaints on social media, highlighting their ordeal and calling attention to the lack of preparedness.

The situation was further compounded by the summer vacation rush, with a surge in passenger traffic on all major routes. To manage the crowd, the Pune railway division had introduced special trains toward northern destinations. However, the persistent rain rendered these efforts ineffective, with cascading delays affecting even regular scheduled trains.

One of the most affected services was the Deccan Queen (train number 12124) which departs from Pune station daily at 7:15 a.m. Though it left on time, the train reached Lonavala 22 minutes late due to rain-related issues. Further delays were caused by flooding near Kalyan, Kurla, and Masjid Bunder, where the train was halted for nearly an hour and fifteen minutes. Ultimately, it arrived in Mumbai two hours and 34 minutes late, severely affecting daily commuters heading to offices and business engagements.

Ramesh Kamble, a daily commuter working in Mumbai, said, “I board the Deccan Queen almost every day to reach my office in Mumbai. Today, despite leaving Pune on time, we were stranded near Kalyan for over an hour. I reached my office nearly three hours late and missed an important client meeting. It is frustrating because this isn’t a one-off incident every monsoon; the same thing happens. The authorities need to upgrade the drainage and signalling systems so that we aren’t left helpless year after year.”

While Harsha Shah, president of the Railway Pravasi Group, said, “Passengers are suffering due to poor infrastructure and lack of contingency planning. Many rely on these trains for their daily commute, and delays of this magnitude create a cascading effect on work, family, and even health-related plans. The railway authorities need to act swiftly to resolve these recurring monsoon issues.”