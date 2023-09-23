Heavy rains lash Pune, Lohegaon records 44.9mm in 12 hours

As an upper air cyclonic circulation is active over south-central Maharashtra, Pune city received good rains on Saturday. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), this is the first time that the city has received heavy rains this monsoon season with Lohegao recording 44.9mm and Chinchwad recording 49.5mm in 12 hours.

Waterlogging at Satra Road BRTS. (Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It is only the second time in September that the rainfall in the city crossed double-digits. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded 25.1mm rains in Shivajinagar till 8:30 pm.

Widespread heavy rainfall was seen at Sinhgad Road, Warje, Baner, Kothrud, Katraj, Kondhwa, Shivajinagar, Hadapasar, Lohegaon and other parts of the city. Chinchwad and Lohegaon areas reported higher rainfall compared to the other parts of the city. As per IMD data, both areas recorded 36 mm of rainfall till 5:30 pm While the other areas recorded rainfall between 4 and 21 mm

The continuous rainfall since afternoon led to waterlogging, and traffic congestion in many areas. Potholes, broken dividers, wrong side driving added more difficulties for the citizens. Some incidents of tree falling were also reported due to the continuous rainfall. It was only the second time in September when Pune City (Shivaji nagar) recorded a double-digit rainfall of 25.1 mm, earlier on September 2 rainfall recorded was 11.3 mm.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pune city received 12 mm rainfall from September 21 to 23 till 5:30 pm. On September 21, Shivajinagar recorded 334.8 mm seasonal rainfall, which increased to 347. 7 mm on September 23 (till 5.30pm). The number is expected to increase, however, there will still be a large deficit in the overall rainfall for this monsoon season, said IMD officials.

According to officials, monsoon is partially active in the state. Systems are active over Maharashtra bringing good rains to the majority areas in the city. Currently, there is a low-pressure belt lying between Sikkim to South Maharashtra. The moisture available in the atmosphere provides favourable conditions for rainfall as a result Pune as well as other districts in the state have been receiving good rains in the last 48 hours.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Anupam Kashyapi, head, weather and forecasting division said, “Cumulus clouds formed over the city on Saturday morning. The city received rain which is mainly associated with the upper air cyclonic circulation over south-central Maharashtra.”

Earlier, it was forecasted, that being El Nino year, monsoon will be at below normal level. However, the formation of back-to-back systems in the Bay of Bengal has brought widespread rains in the majority of areas in the country resulting in to reduction of a significant gap in the rainfall deficiency in many areas, said officials.

Vineet Kumar, former researcher, IITM Pune, said, “Despite the fear of El Nino, it is raining a lot in September in India. All India’s September rain is a whopping 15% above normal now for the cumulative period from June 1 to September 23.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Water discharge from dams

September brought good rainfall in catchment areas. Two dams in Khadkwasla Cluster have already recorded 100 % storage. Khadkwasla dam recorded an 8% increase in water level in the last 24 hours. On September 22, the water level of Khadkwasla was 64 %, which increased to 72.83% on September 23 till 5 pm. The number is expected to grow as the area continues to receive rainfall. Meanwhile, considering the continuous rainfall the irrigation department released water from dams.

From Mulshi Dam which recorded 98.75 percent of water level, 1,000 cusec dam water was released in the Mula River at 10 pm in a controlled manner.

The water release capacity from the Warasgaon dam has been increased from 1,197 to 1,794 cusec including 600 cusec release from the electricity generation plant, informed the officials from the irrigation department.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shweta Kurade, executive engineer, of the Khadkwasla dam cluster said, “Rainfall in the last week contributed significantly to the dam water level. A total of 1 TMC increase has been recorded in the Khadkwasla cluster this week.”

Forecast

“Currently, a cyclonic circulation lying over Southern Maharashtra, and at the same time a trough has formed between Madhya Pradesh and Bihar. Under the influence of these systems, the monsoon is in active to vigorous condition in Maharashtra. The rainfall activities are expected to be subdued on September 24 and 25. However, there is another system expected to be formed from September 25 onwards over North Maharashtra as a result the monsoon is again expected to be active from September 26 to 29,” said Shilpa Apte, meteorologist from weather forecasting division, IMD, Pune.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON