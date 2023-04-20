Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Rain brings down temperature in Pune

ByGayatri Vajpeyee
Apr 20, 2023 10:42 PM IST

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded 1.1 mm rainfall in Shivajinagar, 1.6 mm in Pashan and 1 mm in Magarpatta areas

Many parts of the city on Thursday witnessed heavy rains with winds and thunderstorms, bringing down day temperature that had touched 42 degrees Celsius in some parts. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded 1.1 mm rainfall in Shivajinagar, 1.6 mm in Pashan and 1 mm in Magarpatta areas.

The city reported rainfall along with thunder activity. Hailstorms were recorded in areas, including Kothrud, Karvenagar, Dhayari, Sinhagad Road and Bibwewadi. Though lightning was observed in some areas, no tree-fall incidents were reported on Thursday. (Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)

The city reported rainfall along with thunder activity. Hailstorms were recorded in areas, including Kothrud, Karvenagar, Dhayari, Sinhagad Road and Bibwewadi. Though lightning was observed in some areas, no tree-fall incidents were reported on Thursday.

Jyoti Sonar, meteorologist, weather forecasting division, IMD, Pune said, “The discontinuity present between central Maharashtra to south Tamil Nadu has shifted from Telangana to south Tamil Nadu. However, there is still some moisture incursion which is related to rain today. The incursion has reduced, and the temperature will gradually increase in the next few days.”

Maximum temperature increased above normal level in many areas. The department recorded 38. 4 degrees Celsius maximum temperature at Shivajinagar areas, down from 40 degrees Celsius seen on April 19. Pashan reported 36.8 degrees Celsius, Lavale 39.6 and Koregaon Park 40.3 degrees Celsius on Thursday.

