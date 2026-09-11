Heavy vehicles barred on central city roads for Ganeshotsav

PUNE: Pune traffic police have imposed a round-the-clock ban on the movement of heavy and oversized vehicles on several roads in the central parts of the city during Ganeshotsav to ensure smooth and safe traffic movement amid the large crowds expected during the festival.

Pune traffic police have imposed round-the-clock ban on movement of heavy and oversized vehicles on several roads in the central parts of the city during Ganeshotsav. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

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The restrictions will remain in force from September 12 to September 26, until Ganesh immersion, according to an order issued by deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Sandeep Bhajibhakare on Thursday.

The order has been issued under the relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, including Sections 115, 116(1)(a) and (b), 116(4), and 117.

“Heavy and oversized vehicles will not be allowed on the identified stretches day and night during the restriction period,” stated the order.

The affected roads include Shastri Road from Senadatta Chowki Chowk to Alka Chowk; Tilak Road from Jedhe Chowk to Alka Chowk; Kumthekar Road from Shanipar to Alka Chowk; and Laxmi Road from Sant Kabir Chowk to Alka Chowk.

Restrictions will also apply on Kelkar Road from Futka Buruj to Alka Chowk, Bajirao Road from Puram Chowk to Gadgil statue, Shivaji Road from Gadgil statue to Jedhe Chowk, and Karve Road from Nal Stop Chowk to Khandojibaba Chowk.

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{{^usCountry}} Other stretches covered under the order include Fergusson College Road from Khandojibaba Chowk to Veer Chaphekar Chowk, Jungli Maharaj Road from S G Barve Chowk to Khandojibaba Chowk, Sinhagad Road from Rajaram Bridge to Savarkar Chowk, and Ganesh Road/Mudaliar Road from Power House Daruwala through Jijamata Chowk to Futka Buruj Chowk. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Other stretches covered under the order include Fergusson College Road from Khandojibaba Chowk to Veer Chaphekar Chowk, Jungli Maharaj Road from S G Barve Chowk to Khandojibaba Chowk, Sinhagad Road from Rajaram Bridge to Savarkar Chowk, and Ganesh Road/Mudaliar Road from Power House Daruwala through Jijamata Chowk to Futka Buruj Chowk. {{/usCountry}}

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Vehicles engaged in emergency services, including fire brigade and police vehicles, have been exempted from the restrictions. Vehicles transporting Ganesh festival tableaux have also been exempted.