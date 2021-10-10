Helicopter corridor plan in Pune gets thumbs up

Pune: Industrialists and aviation experts who have welcomed the official announcement of Pune city getting a helicopter corridor said that it will play a key role in developing the trade and commerce sector.

Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said, “The ministry has identified 10 cities and 82 routes to develop helicopter corridors across the country, starting with six between Juhu and Pune; Mahalakshmi Race Course and Pune; Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad.”

Scindia was speaking during the Helicopter Summit organised by industry body Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), in association with the Union civil aviation ministry and Pawan Hans Ltd on Friday

Sudhir Mehta, president, Mahratta Chamber of Commerce Industries and Agriculture, tweeted, “This is excellent news. Shared shuttle chopper services between Pune and Mumbai will bring great relief. Competition will bring lower costs and better service.”

Prashant Girbane, director general (MCCIA) said, “The helicopter service is certainly a positive development as connectivity helps commerce and hence communities. We request progress on cargo and international flights at the existing airport with the same alacrity. Also, there is a long-standing issue of the new airport that is still up in the air. We look forward to working with the Government and authorities to support them towards these goals in every possible way that we can.

Aviation analyst Dhairyasheel Vandekar, a former Air India Pune station in-charge said, “It is a global trend currently and India is emerging as one of the top aviation markets in the world and the way trade and commerce industry are expanding. It is an important requirement. With Pune attracting many business sectors, it is important to have such service. It will play an important role in urban mobility and when we are talking about a new airport coming in Purnadar, then it will need to have helicopter hub service in different parts of Pune region. If a new airport comes in five years, then we need to have helicopter service (two or three seater) for easy access before that so it can be useful for going to a new airport.”