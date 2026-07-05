Higher education institutions directed to implement SWAYAM courses

Higher education institutions on Saturday were directed to ensure the effective implementation of approved SWAYAM online courses for the July 2026 semester.

According to officials, the initiative is aimed at promoting multidisciplinary learning, academic flexibility and greater learner choice in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The institutions have been asked to identify suitable courses, facilitate credit transfer and create awareness among students to increase enrolment.

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According to officials, the initiative is aimed at promoting multidisciplinary learning, academic flexibility and greater learner choice in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

For the July 2026 semester, approved online courses developed by national coordinators, including Consortium for Educational Communication (CEC), National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning (NPTEL), Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), IIM Bengaluru, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), National Institute of Technical Teachers Training and Research (NITTTR) and Institutions of National Importance, have been made available on the SWAYAM portal. Institutions have been instructed to ensure that students complete course registration before the respective deadlines.

The institutions have also been directed to circulate the list of approved courses among deans, heads of departments and SWAYAM nodal officers, convene meetings of their SWAYAM advisory committees to map the online courses with existing curricula, finalise the credit transfer mechanism and publicise the approved courses through institutional websites and official social media platforms.

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