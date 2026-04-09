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High-level panel begins probe into alleged 1.24 crore irregularities at Yerawada mental hospital

The panel visited the hospital on April 7 and initiated scrutiny of contracts for various works and services, payments to contractors, government funds received, and their utilisation between 2017 and 2025.

Published on: Apr 09, 2026 05:36 am IST
By Vicky Pathare
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A three-member high-level committee has begun probing alleged financial irregularities involving over 1.24 crore at the Regional Mental Hospital (RMH), Yerawada, officials said on Wednesday.

Pune, India - Dec. 14, 2018:A view of Mental hospital at Yerwada in Pune, India, on Friday, December 14, 2018. (Photo by Shankar Narayan/HT PHOTO)

The panel visited the hospital on Monday and initiated scrutiny of contracts for various works and services, payments to contractors, government funds received, and their utilisation between 2017 and 2025.

Constituted on February 17 following a preliminary inquiry that flagged serious financial lapses and suspected misappropriation, the committee is headed by Kailas Salunkhe, deputy secretary in the public health department at Mantralaya. Dr Rajratna Waghmare, joint director of health services (leprosy and tuberculosis), is a member.

Confirming the development, Dr Shrinivas Kolod, medical superintendent, RMH, said the panel has begun examining contracts issued during the eight-year period.

“The terms and conditions of several contracts were reportedly not fulfilled, despite which full payments were made. Payments linked to a solar heating system that is currently non-functional are also under scrutiny,” he said.

 
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Home / Cities / Pune / High-level panel begins probe into alleged 1.24 crore irregularities at Yerawada mental hospital
Home / Cities / Pune / High-level panel begins probe into alleged 1.24 crore irregularities at Yerawada mental hospital
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