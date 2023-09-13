Hindi Day meet on Sept 14-15 in Pune

A two-day Hindi diwas meet has been organised at Shiv Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Sports Complex, Balewadi on September 14-15.

The event is being organised in Pune as Home Minister Amit Shah suggested to host it outside Delhi. (PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Central Home Ministry’s secretary Anshuli Arya said, “The event is being organised in Pune as Home Minister Amit Shah suggested to host it outside Delhi. It was previously held in Varanasi in 2021 and Surat in 2022.”

The Rajbhasha department has organised several discussions and eminent ministers and MPs will participate in the meet.

Lingusitic panorama of developed India and including artificial intelligence, role of media in development of Hindi, growing employment opportunities in Hindi, empowering Hindi with other Indian languages, Indian cinema and Hindi, are some of the topics that will be discussed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON