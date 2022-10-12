Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar stretch: Girder installation for Pune Metro Line 3 begins

Work on the stretch between Hinjewadi and Shivajinagar on Pune Metro Line 3 has moved a step further with the installation of third girder this week. A total of 112 pillars were built last week.

At present, girder installation work has been undertaken at various spots on this route a total distance of 23.3 km. The length of each of these girders is about 70.5 metres.

“A total of eight such girders are going to be launched for the entire project of Pune Metro Line 3. Out of these, three girders at Hinjewadi phase three and Balewadi stadium have now been installed. Also, the work of connecting the fourth girder at Sindh Society on Baner Road started on Wednesday,” said officials.

The work of Pune Metro Line 3 on the Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar route has been jointly undertaken by Tata Group and Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) based on the Public Private Partnership (PPP) and Tata Group has established Pune IT City Metro Rail Limited as a special purpose vehicle (SPV) company for its implementation.

After the launching of the girder, all the accessories will be installed and segment lifting would be the next step. Hence, girder launching is considered one of the crucial tasks in the construction process.

What is LG installation?

Launching girder (popularly mentioned as LG), also known as launching gantry, is used to lift and support bridge segments or girders as they are placed while being supported by the bridge piers instead of the ground. A launching girder is in general a design-and-built machine used in precast post-tensioned bridge construction. It consists of lifting devices and a supporting structure for lifting precast beams and precast bridge segments in position for assembling.