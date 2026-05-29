Pune:

Hinjewadi-Shivajinagar Metro launch delayed again; PMRDA eyes July rollout after CMRS inspection

The much-awaited Hinjewadi-Shivajinagar metro corridor has missed yet another deadline, with the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) now targeting a July launch after the completion of mandatory safety inspections and approvals.

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The commissioner of metro rail safety (CMRS) is expected to inspect the Hinjewadi-Baner stretch by the first week of June, officials said. Following the inspection, the approval process is likely to take nearly a month, pushing the commencement of operations into the monsoon season.

A senior PMRDA official said, “A letter has already been sent to the CMRS seeking inspection approval. We have received tentative dates for inspection by the end of May or early June. Once the CMRS inspection is completed, the approval process generally takes around a month. Based on the present timeline, we are planning to start metro operations in July.”

The Shivajinagar-Hinjewadi metro is Pune’s third metro corridor, and is being developed under a public-private partnership model by the PMRDA along with Pune IT City Metro Rail Limited. Aimed at connecting Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park in Hinjewadi with central Pune, it is expected to provide major relief to lakhs of commuters and information technology (IT) professionals struggling with daily traffic congestion on the route.

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{{^usCountry}} The service was originally scheduled to begin in March 2025. However, delays in construction and pending station works have repeatedly pushed back the launch timeline. Most recently, authorities had planned to start operations on the 12-station stretch between Hinjewadi and Baner from June 15, but that target has now been dropped. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The service was originally scheduled to begin in March 2025. However, delays in construction and pending station works have repeatedly pushed back the launch timeline. Most recently, authorities had planned to start operations on the 12-station stretch between Hinjewadi and Baner from June 15, but that target has now been dropped. {{/usCountry}}

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Over 90% of the corridor work has been completed however the exact launch date has not yet been finalised. Officials also pointed out that the model code of conduct (MCC) imposed for the Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) elections could impact the inauguration schedule. Polling for the elections is scheduled on June 18 while counting will take place on June 22. The election process is expected to continue till June 25, making a June launch highly unlikely. Earlier in March this year, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had announced during an event in Pune that the metro service would be launched in two phases — the first phase in May and the second in July. While the May target was missed, uncertainty continues over the revised July timeline as well.

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Due to repeated postponements over the past year, commuters travelling daily between Hinjewadi, Wakad, Baner and Shivajinagar continue to rely on congested road networks while awaiting the start of metro operations.

Ashwin Shinde, an IT professional working in Hinjewadi, said, “We have been hearing new launch dates for more than a year now, but nothing has happened on the ground. Traffic during office hours between Hinjewadi and Baner has become unbearable. The metro is badly needed for daily commuters like us.”

Another commuter, Rana Singh, said, “The project was expected to reduce travel time significantly, especially for IT employees. Every delay increases frustration among people who travel on this route every day.”