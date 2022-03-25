Home minister Dilip Walse Patil promises new police station at Nanded city

Home minister Dilip Walse Patil has said that a new police station will come up in the Nanded city area of Khadakwasla. Patil made the announcement in the Maharashtra assembly while replying to Khadakwasla MLA Bhimrao Tapkir who raised concern over illegal activities in his assembly constituency.

Tapkir said, “I raised concern over the land mafia, lottery shops, illegal liquor dens, and sex workers in the assembly. The home minister promised to call a meeting as well as initiate action.”

In response to Tapkir’s concerns, Patil said, “Khadakwasla is a mixed assembly constituency of urban and rural areas. Some rural parts got merged with the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). Considering this, we are establishing a new police station in the Nanded city area. It will come up soon.”

Tapkir said, “I raised concern over illegal businesses in the Dhankawadi, Ambegaon, Bibvewadi and other areas falling in my jurisdiction. I even gave the exact location of the illegal businesses. However while giving a written reply, the minister said that there are no such activities and if any such activities are found, the police will take action.”

Tapkir said, “I objected to the written answer given by the police and the state government and pointed out various illegal activities in the house. I even said that some activities are taking place around my residence in Dhankawadi area. As I gave specific examples, the home minister then promised to conduct a meeting for the same and initiate action.”