Home minister orders probe into alleged audio clip of Pune woman police officer ordering free biryani

Pune: State home minister Dilip Walse Patil on Friday ordered a probe into the alleged audio clip doing rounds in the social media where a woman police officer is heard instructing her staff to get free mutton biryani from a prominent hotel located in her jurisdiction.

There was no official communication from the police commissionerate regarding the audio clip which is believed to be a year old.

In the audio clip, the officer also tells her junior that they do not have to pay for the food to the hotelier as the establishment is located under their jurisdiction when the latter points out that they have been paying cash for food as a policy.

“I have heard the clip and this is a serious issue. I have sought a report from Pune police commissioner and the state government will take a decision after the report is submitted,” the minister said.

In the audio clip, the woman officer is heard saying, “Drop the biryani with Sonawane and if there is any issue related to …. tell the concerned PI.. should I tell the PI. Why do we pay despite it being in our jurisdiction. Why do we pay in our jurisdiction.”

Replying to her, the junior staffer says, “Before we have not done this. We used to pay cash,” he replied. The woman officer is heard telling the junior, “Paying cash. The PI can do it. Why pay in our jurisdiction.”

The woman officer is also heard instructing the junior to get prawns. “Saheb likes mutton biryani and I like chicken. I don’t like soup,” she says.