Hooch tragedy: CID questions main accused’s alleged fake document supplier

The Crime Investigation Department (CID) has intensified its probe into the Pune hooch tragedy by questioning Somnath Tatyaba Gavade, who is accused of providing forged identity documents to prime accused Yogesh Wankhede. According to the agency, Wankhede told investigators that Gavade had helped him obtain fake documents.

The probe has revealed that around 215 litres of methanol reached Pune through a network of suppliers and intermediaries linked to the accused. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Investigators suspect forged Aadhaar cards and other identity documents were used to facilitate the procurement and transportation of methanol allegedly used to manufacture the spurious liquor that claimed 20 lives.

The probe has revealed that around 215 litres of methanol reached Pune through a network of suppliers and intermediaries linked to the accused.

The CID said samples seized by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) from a company’s godown matched those collected during the investigation. The agency has also obtained account statements from many private banks to trace financial transactions linked to the illegal operation.

The excise department had earlier arrested Akash Jadhav, Irfan Nisar Qureshi and Aryan Sanjay Dhotre in connection with the case.

On Friday, accused Qureshi was remanded to CID custody till June 8. The agency has also taken custody of accused Dhotre from the state excise department and will produce him before a court on Saturday. A motorcycle allegedly used by Wankhede to transport liquor has also been seized.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The tragedy unfolded between May 26 and 28 in Dapodi and Hadapsar, where consumption of illicit liquor allegedly mixed with toxic chemicals claimed 20 lives and left several others hospitalised. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The tragedy unfolded between May 26 and 28 in Dapodi and Hadapsar, where consumption of illicit liquor allegedly mixed with toxic chemicals claimed 20 lives and left several others hospitalised. {{/usCountry}}

Read More