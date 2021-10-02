Home / Cities / Pune News / Hospital ransacked in Dehu road area
Angry relatives of a deceased woman attacked doctors and ransacked a hospital on Dehu road following her death. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Angry relatives of a deceased woman attacked doctors and ransacked a hospital on Dehu road following her death. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
pune news

Hospital ransacked in Dehu road area

Angry relatives of a deceased woman attacked doctors and ransacked a hospital on Dehu road following her death. The incident was captured on a CCTV camera. Later, Dr Suhas Joshi lodged a police complaint
READ FULL STORY
By Nadeem Inamdar
PUBLISHED ON OCT 02, 2021 12:36 AM IST

Angry relatives of a deceased woman attacked doctors and ransacked a hospital on Dehu road following her death.

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have registered an FIR against them.

According to the FIR, the grandmother of accused, identified as Tushar Chavan, was brought to Unicare Hospital in Dehugaon in an unconscious state.

The elderly woman died while undergoing treatment around 8 pm on September 27. Angered by the incident, Chavan rushed to the hospital and allegedly attacked the doctors, staff and vandalised the hospital.

The incident was captured on a CCTV camera. Later, Dr Suhas Joshi lodged a police complaint.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.