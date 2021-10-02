Hospital ransacked in Dehu road area

Angry relatives of a deceased woman attacked doctors and ransacked a hospital on Dehu road following her death.

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have registered an FIR against them.

According to the FIR, the grandmother of accused, identified as Tushar Chavan, was brought to Unicare Hospital in Dehugaon in an unconscious state.

The elderly woman died while undergoing treatment around 8 pm on September 27. Angered by the incident, Chavan rushed to the hospital and allegedly attacked the doctors, staff and vandalised the hospital.

The incident was captured on a CCTV camera. Later, Dr Suhas Joshi lodged a police complaint.