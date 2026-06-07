Hospitals face diesel shortage as stations stop dispensing fuel in cans

Several private hospitals in Pune are facing difficulties after fuel stations largely stopped dispensing diesel in cans and other containers, raising concerns over uninterrupted power supply amid recent electricity disruptions, officials said.

Hospital administrators said they have been unable to procure diesel in cans for the past three days after fuel pump operators reportedly stopped issuing fuel following directions from district authorities. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

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Hospital administrators said they have been unable to procure diesel in cans for the past three days after fuel pump operators reportedly stopped issuing fuel following directions from district authorities.

The development has triggered concern among healthcare facilities that rely on diesel generators to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply for intensive care units (ICUs), operation theatres, ventilators, dialysis units and other critical services.

According to the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Pune branch, small and medium-sized hospitals are particularly vulnerable as they depend heavily on diesel-powered generators during power outages. In a letter addressed to Pune district collector Jitendra Dudi on Friday, the association highlighted the difficulties hospitals are facing due to the refusal of fuel stations to provide diesel in cans.

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{{^usCountry}} “Essential services such as ventilators, dialysis units and operation theatres require a continuous power supply. Any disruption can adversely affect patient care,” said Dr Alka Kshirsagar, president, IMA Pune Branch. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Essential services such as ventilators, dialysis units and operation theatres require a continuous power supply. Any disruption can adversely affect patient care,” said Dr Alka Kshirsagar, president, IMA Pune Branch. {{/usCountry}}

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“The problem has become acute,” said Dr Sanjay Patil, chairman, IMA Trust Board.

Dudi said, “I am yet to go through the letter submitted by the medical community. The district administration is monitoring essential commodities, including petroleum products, through the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Department. We will examine the issue and ensure compliance in accordance with state government regulations and directives.”