Group attacks man after argument near Nal Stop

A 28-year-old hotel management professional was brutally attacked with a chopper by a group of people near Nal Stop on Wednesday, said police officials.

Accused have been identified as Laxmiputra Nagesh Baddal (23) resident of Karvenagar, Sameer Shakil Ansari (25) resident of Dattawadi, Rahul Raju Thorat (24) resident of Dattawadi and Aditya Chavan.

According to police, on Wednesday night the victim Ajinkya Pradeep Sawant went to a snooker club at Nal Stop, where he had heated arguments. The matter escalated and the accused assaulted him with a chopper.

His friend Aryan Thatthe (21) who was there, rushed him to Dinanath Mangeshkar hospital where the victim is undergoing treatment. He also filed the complaint.

Rajendra Sahane, senior police inspector at Alankar police station said, “The assault was horrible and victim has sustained severe injures on his knee, back, ribs and hands. He is critical.”

A case under sections of 307 and 34 of the IPC has been registered and investigation is underway.

