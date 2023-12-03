Hotel owner attacked with koyta on Saswad Road, two booked

A 42-year-old hotel owner from Saswad Road area was attacked with a koyta and the accused created a ruckus on the premises later. The incident occurred at Kanifnath Amruttulya Hotel on Friday at between 7 and 7:30 pm.

Sources suggest that the assailants were allegedly linked to an old murder case, and they accused the hotel owner of assisting the police in their investigations. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The owner of the hotel was targeted by two individuals armed with koyta. The attackers stormed into the hotel premises, creating panic among customers and staff.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Sources suggest that the assailants were allegedly linked to an old murder case, and they accused the hotel owner of assisting the police in their investigations. The motive behind the attack appears to be retaliation for perceived collaboration with the police.

Police said, the accused also threatened people in the locality to not intervene as otherwise they would have to face dire consequences.

A team of Hadapsar police rushed to the spot and provided necessary medical help to the injured people.

Police said they are analysing CCTV footage in the locality to ascertain the identity of the accused.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A case has been registered at Hadapsar police station under sections 427, 352, 323, 504, 506,34 of the Indian Penal Code and other relevant sections.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON