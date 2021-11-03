Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Housewife duped of 10.3 lakh by social media friend in Pune
pune news

Housewife duped of 10.3 lakh by social media friend in Pune

A housewife from Pune was duped of ₹10.3 lakh by a person whom she befriended through social media and was then promised a gift from a foreign country
A woman from Pune was duped of 10.3 lakh by a person whom she befriended through social media and was then promised a gift from a foreign country. (Shutterstock (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
Published on Nov 03, 2021 12:25 AM IST
By HTC

PUNE: A woman from Pune was duped of 10.3 lakh by a person whom she befriended through social media and was then promised a gift from a foreign country.

The transactions happened between April 2 and April 29, while the woman was at home in Chandan nagar. The woman is a housewife, according to police.

“The man called and told her that he is sending her gifts from Spain. The man then told her that to get the gift inside the country, she has to pay some tax. So multiple transactions later, he told her that he is sending UK pounds,” said senior police inspector Sunil Jadav of Chandan nagar police station, who is investigating the case.

The woman also borrowed money from her brother to pay for the accused man’s demands. However, when the brother called and started asking for the money back, the woman realised that the man was still making more demands and approached the police.

RELATED STORIES

A case under Sections 406, 420, 34 of Indian Penal Code along with Section 66(d) of Information Technology Act was regsitered at Chandan nagar police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Bypolls Results 2021 Live
Gold Price Today
Happy Dhanteras
Horoscope Today
Dhanteras 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Weather Forecast
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP