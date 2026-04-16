...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Housing societies seek recovery of water costs from builders in Pimpri-Chinchwad

Calling it an “unjust financial burden” on residents, the federation stated that several builders had assured them at the time of project approval that they would provide water at their own expense

Published on: Apr 16, 2026 03:38 am IST
By Vicky Pathare
Advertisement

The Pimpri Chinchwad Housing Society Federation has urged the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) to recover the cost of water purchased by housing societies since 2019 from developers, alleging violation of written commitments by builders.

PCMC has begun zone-wise special meetings to address water scarcity. (HT PHOTO)

Calling it an “unjust financial burden” on residents, the federation stated that several builders had assured them at the time of project approval that they would provide water at their own expense. These commitments were allegedly not honoured, forcing societies to bear the expense for years.

The issue was raised during a meeting held on Monday evening between housing society representatives and PCMC ‘C’ Zone officials. The demand follows a recent announcement by PCMC municipal commissioner Dr Vijay Suryavanshi that strict action will be taken against developers who fail to fulfil written undertakings to provide water supply and instead shift the burden onto residents.

PCMC has begun zone-wise special meetings to address water scarcity. A committee was formed following directions issued by the Bombay High Court on April 10, 2023, during the hearing of PIL 126/2023 on water issues in the urban areas of Pune district. The meeting was part of the committee’s ongoing efforts.

 
water supply
Home / Cities / Pune / Housing societies seek recovery of water costs from builders in Pimpri-Chinchwad
Home / Cities / Pune / Housing societies seek recovery of water costs from builders in Pimpri-Chinchwad
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.