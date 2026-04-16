Housing societies seek recovery of water costs from builders in Pimpri-Chinchwad

The Pimpri Chinchwad Housing Society Federation has urged the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) to recover the cost of water purchased by housing societies since 2019 from developers, alleging violation of written commitments by builders.

PCMC has begun zone-wise special meetings to address water scarcity. (HT PHOTO)

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Calling it an “unjust financial burden” on residents, the federation stated that several builders had assured them at the time of project approval that they would provide water at their own expense. These commitments were allegedly not honoured, forcing societies to bear the expense for years.

The issue was raised during a meeting held on Monday evening between housing society representatives and PCMC ‘C’ Zone officials. The demand follows a recent announcement by PCMC municipal commissioner Dr Vijay Suryavanshi that strict action will be taken against developers who fail to fulfil written undertakings to provide water supply and instead shift the burden onto residents.

PCMC has begun zone-wise special meetings to address water scarcity. A committee was formed following directions issued by the Bombay High Court on April 10, 2023, during the hearing of PIL 126/2023 on water issues in the urban areas of Pune district. The meeting was part of the committee’s ongoing efforts.

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{{^usCountry}} The federation said the issue leads to economic injustice and has sought immediate orders to recover the full cost from developers. It also demanded strict action against errant builders, including criminal cases and denial of future construction permissions and completion certificates. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The federation said the issue leads to economic injustice and has sought immediate orders to recover the full cost from developers. It also demanded strict action against errant builders, including criminal cases and denial of future construction permissions and completion certificates. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Sanjeevan Sangale, chairman of the Chikhali Moshi Pimpri-Chinchwad Housing Societies Federation (CMPCHSF), said, “Protecting builders who fail to honour written commitments is a direct injustice to citizens. The administration must take strict action, or such practices will continue to grow.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sanjeevan Sangale, chairman of the Chikhali Moshi Pimpri-Chinchwad Housing Societies Federation (CMPCHSF), said, “Protecting builders who fail to honour written commitments is a direct injustice to citizens. The administration must take strict action, or such practices will continue to grow.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He added, “Builders have violated their assurances and imposed an unfair burden on residents. The entire amount must be recovered, failing which citizens will be forced to take to the streets.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added, “Builders have violated their assurances and imposed an unfair burden on residents. The entire amount must be recovered, failing which citizens will be forced to take to the streets.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Vijaysinh Bhosale, executive engineer, Water Supply Department, PCMC, said, “Residents have registered their grievances with us. The civic body will consider these issues along with concerns from other parts of the twin city. Once all meetings are completed, we will decide on an appropriate course of action.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vijaysinh Bhosale, executive engineer, Water Supply Department, PCMC, said, “Residents have registered their grievances with us. The civic body will consider these issues along with concerns from other parts of the twin city. Once all meetings are completed, we will decide on an appropriate course of action.” {{/usCountry}}

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