How many opportunities to one woman, asks Thombre on considering MLC post for Chakankar

Pune: As state women commission chief Rupali Chakankar’s name is being considered by the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) for the legislative council, it has exposed division within the party. The party’s Pune leader Rupali Patil Thombre has raised a question: “How many opportunities will be given to one woman?” As state women commission chief Rupali Chakankar’s name is being considered by NCP for the legislative council, party leader Rupali Patil Thombre (in pic) has raised objection. (HT)

In a post shared on social media, Thombre said she would like to urge the party to consider other capable women in the NCP who have risen to prominence through social work.

“According to the principle of ‘one person, one position’, I am confident that deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar will ensure justice. How many positions will be given to one woman? Reports are coming in since yesterday. After verifying it, I was told that the party has not issued any official letter,” Thombre stated in an online post on Thursday without naming Chakankar.

There are reports that NCP was considering three names for the three legislative council posts. Besides Chakankar, other two names are Siddharth Kamble and Anand Paranjape.

As Chakankar already holds the posts of state NCP women wing head and state women commission chief, Thombre indicated that she be not considered for the MLC post.

“There are many deserving women in the party who should be considered, and equal opportunities should be given to other women. This is my request,” she said.

Meanwhile, Chakankar said, “Our party spokesperson will answer her questions. I don’t think her questions warrant a response. Our women office-bearers are in a meeting, so I haven’t seen her statements. I will gather information before responding to her say.”