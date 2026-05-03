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HSC results: Pass percentage dips to 89.79%

At 89.79%, the overall pass percentage of 2026 Class 12 (HSC) exam dropped by 2.09 percentage points from last year’s 91.88%

Published on: May 03, 2026 07:08 am IST
By Niraj Pandit
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Pune/Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education on Saturday declared the Class 12 (HSC) results for the February–March 2026 examination, with the overall pass percentage at 89.79%—a drop of 2.09 percentage points from last year’s 91.88%. Two students secured a perfect 100%.

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education on Saturday declared the Class 12 (HSC) results for 2026 examination, with the overall pass percentage at 89.79%—a drop of 2.09 percentage points from last year’s 91.88%. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/HT)

A total of 14,44,713 regular students had registered for the examination, of whom 14,33,058 appeared and 12,86,843 passed.

Girls once again outperformed boys, recording a pass percentage of 93.15% against 86.80% for boys—a gap of 6.35 percentage points. Among divisions, Konkan topped with 94.14%, while Latur reported the lowest at 84.14%. The Pune division recorded a pass percentage of 91.25%.

Stream-wise, Science continued to lead despite a marginal dip from 97.35% in 2025 to 96.44% this year. Commerce saw a sharper decline, falling from 92.68% to 87.03%. Arts dropped from 80.52% to 78.02%. Vocational courses declined slightly from 83.26% to 82.74%, while ITI courses fell from 82.03% to 81.78%.

The board conducted examinations for 153 subjects, of which 26 recorded 100% results.

Gaurangi Madasnal from the science stream (PCM group) at Fergusson College, Pune, said she was delighted with her performance.

“I am feeling very happy. I was expecting a good result, and my family supported me a lot throughout this journey. I want to pursue a career in engineering. I had expected around 90%, but I have secured 96%. Time management and consistent revision were key to my success,” she said.

Asmeet Dandekar, an arts student from SP College, who secured 96.33%, said he was overwhelmed with his result.

“I am feeling very happy. I was not expecting such high marks and had never imagined that I would be a topper. I am really excited today. I feel consistency throughout the year is the key to good marks, and students should avoid last-minute stress. In the future, I want to pursue ecology as my career,” he said.

 
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Home / Cities / Pune / HSC results: Pass percentage dips to 89.79%
Home / Cities / Pune / HSC results: Pass percentage dips to 89.79%
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