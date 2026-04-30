HSC results to be announced on May 2

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will declare the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) or Class 12 examination results on May 2, as per the notification issued on Thursday. Students will be able to access their results online from 1 pm onwards.

Examination was conducted between February 10 and March 11 across the state’s nine divisional boards. (HT FILE)

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The examination was conducted between February 10 and March 11 across the state’s nine divisional boards — Pune, Mumbai, Nagpur, Nashik, Kolhapur, Amravati, Latur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Konkan. Exams were held in two daily sessions, from 11 am to 2 pm and from 3 pm to 5 pm.

Students can check their results on official websites, including mahahsscboard.in, results.digilocker.gov.in and hscresult.mkcl.org. Digital marksheets will also be available for download through the DigiLocker app.

Students can apply online for verification of marks and photocopies of answer sheets from May 3 to May 17.

The fees can be paid online through debit cards, credit cards, UPI and net banking.

Students can improve their scores under the class improvement scheme available for three attempts — July-August 2026, February-March 2027 and July-August 2027.

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{{^usCountry}} Students appearing for the supplementary examinations in June-July 2026, including repeaters and private candidates, will have to submit their applications online. Last year, the HSC results were declared on May 5. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Students appearing for the supplementary examinations in June-July 2026, including repeaters and private candidates, will have to submit their applications online. Last year, the HSC results were declared on May 5. {{/usCountry}}

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