Hyacinth growth leads to mosquito menace in Pune

Entomology experts have said that the recent viral video about a swarm of “mosquitoes” that turned into a tornado in the Keshavnagar-Mundhwa area of the city are not mosquitoes but insects that belong to the mosquito family. The insects, they said, are unharmful to human beings as they don’t bite but are the indicators of serious integrated sewage issues in water bodies. Experts said that hyacinth overgrowth have caused mosquito menace across city. (Shankar Narayan/HT PHOTO)

The presence of swarms of mosquitoes hovering over the Mula River and nearby areas have become a major cause of concern for residents.

Experts said that hyacinth overgrowth have caused mosquito menace across city.

Hemant Ghate, scientist and former head of the department of entomology at Modern College, had studied about insects found in waterbodies over the years. He said the insects seen in the viral video seem to be mosquito-like, but cannot cause diseases to human beings. They are commonly found along waterbodies, especially with higher organic substances.

“These insects are normally seen during evening hours and earlier too they have appeared at various places in Pune city. This is a breeding season for these insects, which generally have a short life span of 24 hours. Similar phenomena are likely to be seen at least two to three times in the next two months,” said Ghate.

An insect expert from the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) on condition of anonymity said, “Mosquitoes fly only up to tree height i.e. around 20 feet and they don’t form tornadoes in swarms. Swarms are usually random flying mosques aggregation.”

These insects are indicators of serious sewage issues in waterbodies. Their presence suggests an immediate intervention for river cleaning, Ghate said.

“Keshavnagar and Mundhwa residents are already suffering due to water scarcity, bad roads, air pollution, and encroachments. Now, mosquito menace is another addition to the list. The authority is neglecting these issues, making it the worst place to live in the city,” said Mihir Barot, a resident of Mundhwa area.

Ravindra Andhale, regional officer, Maharashtra Pollution Control Board, said, “We haven’t received any complaint about the issue yet, but have issued notices to PMC and PCMC for not taking strong action to curb problem of untreated sewage water.”

The untreated sewage water mixing into rivers and other waterbodies is leading to rising hyacinth and mosquito and other insect menace.