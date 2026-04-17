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Hyacinth returns to Mula-Mutha River despite repeated clean-ups; residents demand lasting fix

Residents from the Bund Garden area say the unchecked spread of the invasive weed has led to a surge in mosquitoes, foul odour and insect infestation.

Published on: Apr 17, 2026 04:06 am IST
By Saksham Singh
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Pune: The rapid return of water hyacinth in the Mula-Mutha River, barely weeks after clean-up drives, has renewed concerns over the lack of a long-term solution. Residents from the Bund Garden area say the unchecked spread of the invasive weed has led to a surge in mosquitoes, foul odour and insect infestation.

Hyacinth returns to Mula-Mutha River despite repeated clean-ups; residents demand lasting fix

“After 6 pm, the mosquito problem becomes unbearable. We have to burn coils constantly, but even that doesn’t help,” said Mehboobi Sayyed, who runs a roadside kiosk in the area. “There is also a strong stench from the river, along with different kinds of insects,” she added.

Another resident, Sopan Kamble, said, “The situation worsens during the monsoon, when stagnant patches increase, and the hyacinth spreads faster.”

Residents say periodic clean-up drives are proving inadequate and are urging the PMC to address the root causes rather than relying on temporary measures. Despite repeated complaints to the civic body, they claim little has changed on the ground. “Our only demand is a permanent solution,” residents said, pointing to health concerns linked to the conditions”.

 
Home / Cities / Pune / Hyacinth returns to Mula-Mutha River despite repeated clean-ups; residents demand lasting fix
Home / Cities / Pune / Hyacinth returns to Mula-Mutha River despite repeated clean-ups; residents demand lasting fix
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