I introduced reservation to women in local bodies, says Sharad Pawar on “outsider” comment

Sharad Pawar on Monday clarified that he and his party has great faith and respect for women and the comment against daughter-in-law Sunetra Pawar was a reply to media question although it became “unnecessary” emotional issue. Referring to Ajit Pawar’s appeal to Baramati voters of supporting candidate with Pawar surname in the Lok Sabha elections, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar had on Thursday had countered it there is original Pawar and one coming from outside. (HT PHOTO)

“Unnecessarily, opponents are making it an issue and trying to make it emotional. Maharashtra and the country know my opinion and respect about women,” Pawar said in Satara.

The NCP (SP) chief reminded how as a chief minister enacted law to introduce reservation for women at local bodies in the state.

“I was the first chief minister in the country who had introduced the women reservation in local self-government and government jobs. When I was defence minister, I was the first to introduce the women in Army, Air Force and Navy,” Pawar said.

Referring to Ajit Pawar’s appeal to Baramati voters of supporting candidate with Pawar surname in the Lok Sabha elections, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar had on Thursday had countered it there is original Pawar and one coming from outside.

“There is nothing wrong in seeking vote for Pawar. There is original Pawar and one coming from outside,” Sharad Pawar had said, triggering row with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Ajit Pawar led NCP accused him of treating Sunetra as an outsider.

When the media asked Sunetra Pawar about these remarks, she became emotional and wished not to comment.