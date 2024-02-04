I tendered resignation from cabinet on Nov 16 last year over my stand on Maratha reservation, says Bhujbal

Prominent Other Backward Classes (OBC) leader and Maharashtra minister for food, civil supply and consumer affairs Chhagan Bhujbal on Saturday said that he had tendered resignation as a minister from the cabinet on November 16 last year, a day before he addressed first public meeting to oppose reservation to Marathas from OBC category. Vocal against Maratha reservation from OBC category, Bhujbal has addressed multiple rallies across the state in the past two and a half months. (HT FILE PHOTO)

Speaking at an OBC rally in Ahmednagar, Bhujbal said he was silent on the resignation, which has not been accepted so far, as chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had asked him not to speak about it in public.

“I kept mum on this, but some people are now seeking Bhujbal’s ouster from the cabinet for speaking in favour of OBCs. I will fight for OBCs till my last breath,” Bhujbal said while referring to Shiv Sena’s Buldhana MLA Sanjay Gaikwad, who had used derogatory words against Bhujbal and sought his resignation as minister.

According to Bhujbal, he tendered resignation before he headed for the OBC rally at Ambad in Jalna district. Vocal against Maratha reservation from OBC category, Bhujbal has addressed multiple rallies across the state in the past two and a half months.

In his resignation letter, Bhujbal had stated that he is resigning as minister as some of his cabinet colleagues do not approve of his stand pertaining to Maratha reservation.

Bhujbal also questioned the recently concluded survey of Maratha community by the Maharashtra Commission for Backward Classes saying “lies” are being recorded by enumerators while collecting the information.

It was the first public rally by OBC members after the state government issued notification on January 27 to issue Kunbi certificates to the blood relatives of Maratha community members with Kunbi antecedents.

Bhujbal said the survey was conducted within minutes without asking anything when the questionnaire has 180 questions. “The enumerators were asking whether you belong to Maratha community and then filled up all details with wrong facts. There are instances where a person has bungalow, but the survey mentions he lives in a hut,” he said.

Reacting to Bhujbal’s remarks, Fadnavis said, “The chief minister will be more able to comment on Bhujbal’s resignation. All I can say at this moment is that the CM has so far not accepted the resignation.”

The Maharashtra State Commission for Backward Classes (MSCBC)-appointed survey conducted to gauge the “backwardness” of the Maratha community concluded on February 2. During the survey, the information of only Maratha community and open category families is being filled through a questionnaire in a mobile application.