...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

IAF orders probe after aircraft hard landing disrupts Pune Airport operations

Defence sources said the aircraft involved was a Sukhoi-30MKI, which also sustained damage during the impact

Published on: Apr 19, 2026 04:22 am IST
By HT Correspondent
Advertisement

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Saturday ordered a court of inquiry into an incident involving a frontline fighter jet that made a hard landing at Pune Airport, damaging the runway and disrupting flight operations on Friday night.

Authorities said the temporary closure led to significant disruption, with at least 12 incoming flights diverted and 73 flights cancelled. (HT PHOTO)

Defence sources said the aircraft involved was a Sukhoi-30MKI, which also sustained damage during the impact. An IAF officer confirmed the probe. “A court of inquiry has been established to investigate the incident,” the official said, on condition of anonymity.

Investigators are expected to analyse key flight parameters such as the aircraft’s vertical speed at touchdown and the altitude at which the pilot first acquired visual contact with the runway.

Providing an update, Defence PRO (Southern Command) Ankush Chavan said normalcy has been restored at the airport. “Following the landing incident involving an IAF aircraft last night, operations have returned to full normalcy. The IAF team at Air Force Station Pune worked through the night in a coordinated manner to clear the runway and ensure safe resumption of flight operations,” he said.

 
pune airport indian air force
Home / Cities / Pune / IAF orders probe after aircraft hard landing disrupts Pune Airport operations
Home / Cities / Pune / IAF orders probe after aircraft hard landing disrupts Pune Airport operations
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.