A hospital-based study by Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Government Medical College (BJMC), Sassoon General Hospital (SGH), and Johns Hopkins University has highlighted a concerning rise in antimicrobial resistance (AMR) among critically ill patients, especially in intensive care units (ICUs).

The findings warn that rising resistance to commonly used antibiotics could severely limit treatment options and increase mortality risks. (HT)

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Titled “Antimicrobial Resistance in Gram-negative Pathogens Isolated from Blood Cultures of Intensive Care Unit Patients:

A Hospital-based Cross-sectional Study,” the research was published in March 2026 in the National Journal of Laboratory Medicine.

Researchers analysed 247 gram-negative bacterial (GNB) isolates from ICU blood cultures collected between January 2023 and December 2024.

The findings warn that rising resistance to commonly used antibiotics could severely limit treatment options and increase mortality risks.

The research team included Dr Prachi Dubal, Dr Ashish Sadafale, Dr Vaishali Wabale, Dr Sunil Bhamare, and Dr Rajesh Karyakarte from BJMC-SGH, along with Dr Sweety Singh from Johns Hopkins University.

Klebsiella pneumoniae was the most common pathogen (27.5%), followed by Escherichia coli (20.6%). Other isolates included Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Acinetobacter, Enterobacter, and Citrobacter. Klebsiella pneumoniae was especially dominant in medical ICUs, where infection rates were higher than in other units.

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{{^usCountry}} A major concern was widespread resistance across antibiotic classes, including penicillins, cephalosporins, and carbapenems. Resistance to carbapenems such as meropenem reached nearly 70%, while susceptibility to other drugs remained low. Even colistin, a last-line antibiotic, showed resistance in some isolates. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A major concern was widespread resistance across antibiotic classes, including penicillins, cephalosporins, and carbapenems. Resistance to carbapenems such as meropenem reached nearly 70%, while susceptibility to other drugs remained low. Even colistin, a last-line antibiotic, showed resistance in some isolates. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Gram-negative bacteria demonstrated resistance to almost all classes of antimicrobials, severely limiting therapeutic options,” the study noted. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Gram-negative bacteria demonstrated resistance to almost all classes of antimicrobials, severely limiting therapeutic options,” the study noted. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} ICUs were described as the “epicentre of infections,” with infection rates two to five times higher than general wards due to prolonged stays, invasive devices, and patient vulnerability. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ICUs were described as the “epicentre of infections,” with infection rates two to five times higher than general wards due to prolonged stays, invasive devices, and patient vulnerability. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The study also found that nearly 78% of Klebsiella pneumoniae isolates were resistant to ceftazidime-avibactam. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The study also found that nearly 78% of Klebsiella pneumoniae isolates were resistant to ceftazidime-avibactam. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “This trend is particularly concerning as it signals dwindling treatment options even with advanced drugs,” said Dr Rajesh Karyakarte, head of Microbiology at BJMC. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “This trend is particularly concerning as it signals dwindling treatment options even with advanced drugs,” said Dr Rajesh Karyakarte, head of Microbiology at BJMC. {{/usCountry}}

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Experts attributed rising AMR to indiscriminate antibiotic use, poor infection control, and weak hygiene adherence.

The researchers stressed the need for hospital-specific surveillance systems and regular updates of local resistance data to guide treatment strategies.

They also called for stricter antibiotic stewardship, better infection prevention practices, and increased awareness among healthcare workers.

“Each healthcare facility must generate and regularly update its local AMR data to implement targeted infection control strategies,” the study concluded.

The findings align with warnings from the World Health Organisation, which has cautioned that unchecked antimicrobial resistance could lead to a “post-antibiotic era,” where common infections become difficult or impossible to treat.

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