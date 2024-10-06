‘If seniors don’t step aside, when will new generation get a chance’ 

PUNE: Deputy chief minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar once again took on his uncle and leader of rival NCP Sharad Pawar, suggesting that it’s time for elder leaders to step aside and allow the younger generation to take on greater responsibilities. His remarks came during a rally organised by MLA Sunil Shelke in Maval, Pune district on Saturday. NCP leader Ajit Pawar once again took on his uncle Sharad Pawar suggesting that it’s time for elder leaders to step aside and allow younger generation to take on greater responsibilities. (ANI)

Without naming anyone, Ajit Pawar said, “In a normal family, a father steps back after the age of 70 and hands over his business or responsibilities to his son and daughter-in-law. The next generation needs to take on these responsibilities at the right time. If the senior generation doesn’t step down, when will the new generation get their chance? They will grow old without having shouldered any responsibility.”

Ajit’s criticism of Sharad Pawar came after a hiatus as NCP had earlier decided not to attack Pawar senior.

Though Ajit refrained from mentioning Sharad Pawar directly in Saturday’s programme, his comments were widely interpreted as a veiled critique of the veteran leader, and the audience seemed to grasp the intended message.

During the same rally, Ajit Pawar also advised MLA Sunil Shelke to adopt a more measured tone, cautioning him against using harsh language in his speeches. Shelke had launched a strong verbal attack on rival candidates and opposition parties, prompting Pawar to remind him, “There’s no need to use rough language all the time. Stay calm.”