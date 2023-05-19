IGR office extends e-registration facility to 110 real estate projects in Pune region

The Office of Inspector General of Registration and Stamps (IGR) has extended an e-registration facility for real estate construction projects having more than 20 flats or shops. According to the IGR office, as many as 110 projects have been provided with online document registration straight from the real estate developer’s office in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad respectively. Crowd at Office of Inspector General of Registration and Stamps (IGR) Pune on Friday. (Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)

Santosh Hingane, head of stamps department, who holds the rank of collector, said that computer system-based online registration has enabled hassle-free property registration and reduced crowds at the 27 sub-registrar offices under the IGR jurisdiction in the Pune region.

“Many buyers have expressed satisfaction over the facility which makes their buying process convenient, ” he said.

The state government had introduced e-registration of properties to digitise the process and make home-buying easy. The process is currently assisting the government to reduce queues and avoid a long documentation process. The process which is being updated will later include blockchain technology.

The e-registration facility for housing projects with more than 20 flats or shops entails exclusively new flats for the first sale and eliminates the need to visit the sub-registrar’s office for agreement to sale and final deed registration.

This facility extends to the registration of flats allocated through the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) and Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) lotteries. For that, the real estate developers are required to submit a proposal to the district registrar in the project’s location area which must contain the developer’s address, email ID, project details, RERA registration number, draft sale agreement, and other relevant information.

Jehangir Dorabjee of Dorabjee Real Estate, said, “The online registration is a smooth process where a buyer can carry out property registration sitting in the builder’s office instead of earlier mandatory visit to the registrar’s office. Besides buyers, the process is also convenient for the builders as it does not disturb their work wherein, they earlier had to deploy additional manpower to complete the process.”