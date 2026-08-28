IISER Pune students protest after student’s death, seek hostel reforms and mental health support

Pune:

Students of the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Pune on Thursday staged a peaceful protest, raising concerns over hostel restrictions, student representation, mental health support, and alleged curbs on student voices. The protest came after the death of a third-year BS-MS female student on August 16.

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According to the institute, the said student was found seriously injured outside the hostel building on campus at around 9.45 pm. She was taken to Aundh Institute of Medical Sciences (AIMS) in the institute ambulance and the police and her parents were informed but she could not be saved. IISER Pune has pledged full support to the ongoing police investigation. A condolence meeting was held on August 17.

However, the incident has triggered wider discussions among students about campus safety, mental health support and the overall campus environment; with students saying that their protest reflects a broader dissatisfaction with administrative decisions. While the administration has advised students against speaking to the media, some students spoke to Hindustan Times on condition of anonymity, citing concerns over possible disciplinary action. Students said that their protest is the result of ‘continuous dissatisfaction’ with administrative decisions, which they claim have gradually affected student autonomy on campus. “These are not isolated incidents but a chain of events that is slowly trying to limit the autonomy of students on campus,” said one of the students. Students highlighted three major concerns — restrictions on hostel movement and availability of common spaces, shortage of mental health counsellors, and limitations on voicing dissatisfaction with administrative decisions. They claimed that suspension of the student council general secretary after he raised concerns over an alleged strip-search incident has further increased resentment among the students. “The institute needs to understand that students are adults and cannot be treated as children. Academic excellence should not come at the cost of creating an environment where students cannot raise concerns or participate in discussions,” said another student. The protesting students have placed five demands before the administration, including revoking suspension of the student council general secretary; improving mental health facilities by appointing more counsellors and psychiatrists; restoring cross-hostel mobilisation and availability of common spaces; relaxing attendance criteria in view of recent events; and ensuring that students participating in peaceful protests do not face disciplinary action.

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{{^usCountry}} On its part, IISER Pune said, “Disciplinary action was taken against the student council general secretary after a thorough investigation by a committee based on the complaints received. When the student appealed the action, the penalty was reduced”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On its part, IISER Pune said, “Disciplinary action was taken against the student council general secretary after a thorough investigation by a committee based on the complaints received. When the student appealed the action, the penalty was reduced”. {{/usCountry}}

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About restrictions on hostel movement, the institute said that stricter implementation of hostel rules was introduced after female residents raised safety concerns. “IISER Pune follows rules and protocols to ensure the safety and security of its hostel residents. We are committed to maintaining a safe and dignified environment for all residents of the hostel,” the institute said.

The institute clarified that common areas on the ground floor of the hostel continue to remain accessible to students. It said that some common areas have been converted into residential rooms to accommodate new students who joined in August 2026. “To create alternative common spaces for our students, we are opening up the space in the dining complex on the ground and first floor and converting that into a sitting, co-working space for all students where safety will be achieved,” IISER Pune said.

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As regards mental health support, the institute said it currently has two full-time counsellors and two additional counsellors through the Campus Mental Wellbeing Centre. It is in the process of hiring one or two additional full-time counsellors; it said.