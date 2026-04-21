IISER Pune turns 20; to train industry professionals from August

The Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Pune on Monday marked its 20th anniversary, outlining its journey from humble beginnings to a leading centre for science education and research while announcing a new initiative to train industry professionals.

Sunil Bhagwat (C), Director of IISER Pune, addresses a press conference held to mark the institute’s 20th anniversary. (HT)

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Director Sunil Bhagwat said that from August 2026, the institute will open select courses to working professionals, especially those with a science background such as a B.Sc. degree. Those who enrol will attend regular lectures alongside students in disciplines such as information technology (IT), earth sciences and biotechnology. The programme will have limited seats and a fee structure, and aims to strengthen the linkage between academia and industry while promoting lifelong learning.

Speaking at a press conference, Bhagwat said, “The institute’s strength lies in integrating teaching with research from the undergraduate level. Students are introduced to research early and by the end of their programme, are ready to contribute to cutting-edge science,” he said, adding that such training ensures that “the future of science is in good hands”.

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{{^usCountry}} Detailing the new initiative, Bhagwat said, “From August 2026, we are opening select subjects at IISER Pune to industry professionals. Candidates with a science background, at least a B.Sc. or equivalent, working in sectors such as IT will be able to attend regular classes alongside students. The programme will have limited intake and will be offered on a paid basis.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Detailing the new initiative, Bhagwat said, “From August 2026, we are opening select subjects at IISER Pune to industry professionals. Candidates with a science background, at least a B.Sc. or equivalent, working in sectors such as IT will be able to attend regular classes alongside students. The programme will have limited intake and will be offered on a paid basis.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Looking ahead, the institute plans to deepen industry engagement through this programme, expand offerings in emerging scientific fields, and strengthen interdisciplinary research and outreach, reinforcing its role in shaping science education and innovation in India. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Looking ahead, the institute plans to deepen industry engagement through this programme, expand offerings in emerging scientific fields, and strengthen interdisciplinary research and outreach, reinforcing its role in shaping science education and innovation in India. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Established in 2006 under the ministry of education, IISER Pune began with only 40 students and a small faculty at a transit campus. It has since grown into an institute of national importance, with over 2,700 alumni working across academia, industry and research. The alumni base now exceeds the institute’s current student strength. Faculty member Arvind Natu highlighted the role of early investments in infrastructure and faculty, noting that the transit campus model helped build momentum before the permanent campus was completed in 2014. The institute currently offers BS-MS, M.Sc., Integrated Ph.D. and Ph.D. programmes across disciplines including biology, chemistry, physics, mathematics, data science, earth and climate science, humanities and social sciences, and science education. Its flexible academic structure allows students to explore multiple fields before choosing a major, often combining it with minors such as data science. Bhagwat said that IISER Pune has expanded in recent years with new departments such as data science and science education, along with M.Sc. programmes in emerging areas like quantum technology and mathematics and computing. “We have also introduced AI-enabled learning tools and guidelines for responsible use of artificial intelligence in academics,” he said. Research remains a core focus, with the institute publishing over 6,000 papers and filing more than 100 patents in two decades, 52 of which have been granted internationally. Recent work includes developments in quantum computing systems, carbon capture technologies, advanced semiconductor materials and water purification methods. IISER Pune maintains collaborations with national laboratories and international universities, and engages with industry through research partnerships, consultancy and incubation via its section-8 companies. Its centre for intelligent solutions, launched in 2024, focuses on industry-relevant challenges in data science and computational research. Beyond academics, the institute contributes to science outreach through initiatives such as its science activity centre, which attracts thousands of school students annually, and large-scale teacher training programmes across several states. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Established in 2006 under the ministry of education, IISER Pune began with only 40 students and a small faculty at a transit campus. It has since grown into an institute of national importance, with over 2,700 alumni working across academia, industry and research. The alumni base now exceeds the institute’s current student strength. Faculty member Arvind Natu highlighted the role of early investments in infrastructure and faculty, noting that the transit campus model helped build momentum before the permanent campus was completed in 2014. The institute currently offers BS-MS, M.Sc., Integrated Ph.D. and Ph.D. programmes across disciplines including biology, chemistry, physics, mathematics, data science, earth and climate science, humanities and social sciences, and science education. Its flexible academic structure allows students to explore multiple fields before choosing a major, often combining it with minors such as data science. Bhagwat said that IISER Pune has expanded in recent years with new departments such as data science and science education, along with M.Sc. programmes in emerging areas like quantum technology and mathematics and computing. “We have also introduced AI-enabled learning tools and guidelines for responsible use of artificial intelligence in academics,” he said. Research remains a core focus, with the institute publishing over 6,000 papers and filing more than 100 patents in two decades, 52 of which have been granted internationally. Recent work includes developments in quantum computing systems, carbon capture technologies, advanced semiconductor materials and water purification methods. IISER Pune maintains collaborations with national laboratories and international universities, and engages with industry through research partnerships, consultancy and incubation via its section-8 companies. Its centre for intelligent solutions, launched in 2024, focuses on industry-relevant challenges in data science and computational research. Beyond academics, the institute contributes to science outreach through initiatives such as its science activity centre, which attracts thousands of school students annually, and large-scale teacher training programmes across several states. {{/usCountry}}

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