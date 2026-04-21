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IISER Pune turns 20; to train industry professionals from August

Director Sunil Bhagwat said that from August 2026, the institute will open select courses to working professionals, especially those with a science background such as a B.Sc. degree

Published on: Apr 21, 2026 03:54 am IST
By Kimaya Boralkar
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The Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Pune on Monday marked its 20th anniversary, outlining its journey from humble beginnings to a leading centre for science education and research while announcing a new initiative to train industry professionals.

Sunil Bhagwat (C), Director of IISER Pune, addresses a press conference held to mark the institute’s 20th anniversary. (HT)

Director Sunil Bhagwat said that from August 2026, the institute will open select courses to working professionals, especially those with a science background such as a B.Sc. degree. Those who enrol will attend regular lectures alongside students in disciplines such as information technology (IT), earth sciences and biotechnology. The programme will have limited seats and a fee structure, and aims to strengthen the linkage between academia and industry while promoting lifelong learning.

Speaking at a press conference, Bhagwat said, “The institute’s strength lies in integrating teaching with research from the undergraduate level. Students are introduced to research early and by the end of their programme, are ready to contribute to cutting-edge science,” he said, adding that such training ensures that “the future of science is in good hands”.

 
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Home / Cities / Pune / IISER Pune turns 20; to train industry professionals from August
Home / Cities / Pune / IISER Pune turns 20; to train industry professionals from August
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