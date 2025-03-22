IIT Engineer held for killing his 3-year-old son 

A 35-year-old engineer, working in a multinational company was arrested for killing his 3-year-old son on Friday. The accused, Madhav Teketi, an IIT Bangalore passout was residing in Chandannagar with his wife Swaroopa Teketi and their son. During the investigation, police reviewed CCTV footage, which showed the accused Madhav Teketi leaving the housing complex premises with the child but not returning with him. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

On Thursday, Swaroopa, who is also an engineer, reported that her son went missing on Thursday at 12:30 PM while he was with her husband. She subsequently filed a police complaint at Chandannagar Police Station under BNS section 137(2).

During the investigation, police reviewed CCTV footage, which showed the accused Madhav Teketi leaving the housing complex premises with the child but not returning with him. Further inquiry revealed that while he was away with the child, the accused had purchased a blade and a knife from a local shop. These findings led the police to question the accused further, after which he confessed to the crime.

According to police information, the accused was suspicious of his wife’s character, and there were frequent arguments between them. On Thursday, the accused left the house along with his son Himmat. Later he took him to the Kharadi Dargah forest area where he slit the throat of his son with a sharp object.

Sima Dhakane, senior police inspector at Chandannagar police station said, “When police questioned the accused, he was under the influence of alcohol and was misleading the police.’’

Dhakane further said that, after the technical analysis, police were suspicious of Madhav Teketi and later during the interrogation, he confessed to having killed his son. Following that, the police booked the accused under BNS sections 103(1) and 238.