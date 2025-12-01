Pune: Illegal dumping of waste along the Pavana River near the Kalewadi-Chinchwad link road has sparked outrage among residents, who fear that the unchecked activity could trigger severe flooding during the monsoon. The illegal activity is reportedly ongoing for over a couple of weeks now, with several dumpers unloading waste on the riverbed and banks between midnight and early morning, especially near the Mother Teresa Flyover. Illegal dumping on Pavana riverbank raises flood fears in Chinchwad, citizens slam PCMC inaction

Residents allege that despite repeated complaints, the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has taken no concrete action so far. According to them, the issue is not isolated but stretches across more than two kilometres, from the Dhaneshwar Temple area to the Mother Teresa Bridge, where dumping has been rampant on both sides of the river. The rising height of the landfill-like mounds have been increasing and illegal residential and commercial structures mushrooming on this stretch, they claimed.

Yogesh Rane, a Chinchwad resident, said the situation has worsened despite complaints and discussions with local leaders and a former corporator. “The dumping continues every night after 12am until about 4:30am. The entire stretch is a green belt and its height has now increased by nearly 15 feet because of illegal dumping,” he said.

He added that a Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) has been proposed on the riverbank near Kalewadi, and the same location has been encroached and covered with dumped waste. “Area residents have complained to authorities several times, but there has been no action. We have now decided to send bulk emails to officials because individual complaints are ignored,” he said.

Jeetendra Nikhal, an ex-defence officer and local resident, said the civic administration has shown “complete lack of seriousness”. “PCMC should demarcate this land and take stern action against the people who are dumping waste. There should be accountability and action should be taken against people who are responsible for preventing this illegal dumping,” he said.

Nikhal said citizens had approached the city engineer and ward-level officials multiple times. “The worst part is they make citizens run from pillar to post. The moment a flood hits, they suddenly become alert. Until then, they turn a blind eye,” he said.

The PCMC’s environment department in the past had taken action against illegal dumping in Pavana riverbeds in the Pimple Nilakh and Wakad area. Even FIRs were filed against errant citizens and landowners. However, citizens claim there has been no such action in the Mother Teresa Flyover area.

Responding to the citizens’ grievances, Sanjay Kulkarni, city engineer and head of PCMC environment department, said, “We have received the complaint and decided to take stern action in this case. A night squad has been appointed, which will keep vigilance at these locations. Action will be taken against the vehicle owners and land owners involved in the illegal dumping,” he said.