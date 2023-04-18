How court’s stay halted PCMC action against hoarding that collapsed killing five

Pune: The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has issued a clarification on the recent collapse of a hoarding due to strong winds on Monday, stating that the metal frame structure was unauthorised. The association of the hoarding had got a status quo after the civic body served a notice for removal of illegal hoarding.

Addressing the media at PCMC headquarters on Tuesday, Shekhar Singh, Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal commissioner, said, “The owner of the illegal hoarding was served a notice for its removal prior to the incident. However, the Pimpri Chinchwad Outdoor Advertising Association obtained ‘status quo’ order from the high court. Hence, the civic body has been unable to take action against 433 unauthorised hoardings in Pimpri-Chinchwad.”

The press conference was a step towards the civic body’s measures to enforce regulations related to hoardings and billboards and prevent unauthorised structures from posing risks to residents.

Social activist Maruti Bhapkar said, “The issue is not only related to 433 unauthorised hoardings, but also legal structures that are over 800. Though the civic body puts the court order as reason for illegal hoardings, it is alleged that officials ignore these unauthorised structures for personal gains. PCMC should check whether all hoardings follow the laid norms.”

MNS leader Sachin Chikhale had written to the civic body requesting removal of illegal hoardings in Kiwale area.

“We had written the letter on April 11. By citing the court order, PMC cannot play with the lives of common people,” Chikhale said.

The incident occurred on Monday when strong winds battered the area, causing the metal frame hoarding to collapse claiming five persons and injuring three who had taken shelter under the structure in Kiwale area of Pimpri-Chinchwad city.

Relief

On Tuesday, chief minister Eknath Shinde announced that each family of the deceased will receive ₹3 lakh. The CM expressed sorrow over the incident and made the announcement through a tweet from the official CMO Maharashtra handle.

