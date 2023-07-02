NCP split: Maximum impact on Pune and western Maha politics

As Ajit Pawar and some other Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders joined the Maharashtra government, the maximum impact of this development will be seen in Pune district and Western Maharashtra politics which is the party’s base.

Pune district has ten MLAS, of which, eight are most likely to join Ajit Pawar, said a party leader.

The impact will start from BJP leader Chandrakant Patil. Patil is the guardian minister of Pune and Kolhapur district. As Ajit Pawar has taken oath as the deputy chief minister, he will prefer the post of Pune district guardian minister, and there are chances that Hasan Mushrif will ask the guardian minister post for Kolhapur.

Pawar on Sunday announced that there will be many changes as several MLAs joined Pawar and will prefer getting tickets.

NCP MLA from Indapur, Dattatray Bharne who is a close friend of Ajit Dada will prefer to get ticket at the same time BJP leader Harshawardhan Patil who joined a few years ago will ask for the same seat, stated political observers.

According to political observers, in many districts, there is a tussle between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and NCP. As the NCP becomes a part of the current Shinde-led government, many political equations will change in western Maharashtra in the coming days.

However, some political leaders are of the view that the alliance between NCP and BJP will be beneficial in western Maharashtra as the NCP has a strong base in the region as compared to BJP. This will be the support for BJP.

Some NCP leaders stated that despite several NCP MLAs backed Ajit Pawar, the party’s cadre and citizens have faith in Sharad Pawar.

Political observers stated that senior Pawar’s moves in the coming days will decide the fate of western Maharashtra.

