After becoming the first city in Maharashtra to have DJ-free Ganesh festival celebrations, Solapur has also now become the first city in the state to have loudspeakers removed voluntarily from religious places across the district. Marking a milestone in the city’s efforts to curb noise pollution while also maintaining communal harmony, a total 938 unauthorised loudspeakers were removed from religious places across the district by the Solapur rural police.

A month-long drive was launched after the Hindu festival of Ram Navami during which noise levels from loudspeakers across religious places were monitored, and the concerned authorities were then instructed to remove the unauthorised loudspeakers from their premises. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

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A month-long drive was launched after the Hindu festival of Ram Navami during which noise levels from loudspeakers across religious places were monitored, and the concerned authorities were then instructed to remove the unauthorised loudspeakers from their premises. The special drive was carried out under the guidance of superintendent of Solapur rural police, Atul Kulkarni.

As part of the drive, police teams carried out extensive inspections at various temples and mosques, and took action against loudspeakers that had been installed without required permissions. According to officials, 581 loudspeakers were removed from temples while 357 were taken down from mosques, taking the tally to 938. The action was executed in a planned and systematic manner, ensuring that no untoward incident took place during the operation. At the village level, the police held a meeting with all religious leaders and elaborated on the importance of this drive.

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{{^usCountry}} During the meeting, the police officials also highlighted the impact of loudspeakers on health and instructed that they be removed within the stipulated time. Kulkarni said, “Initially, we identified all unauthorised loudspeakers installed at all religious places in the district and instructed that they be removed. We also informed about the consequences of not removing the loudspeakers. Accordingly, a total of 938 illegal loudspeakers were removed, and the police did not face any resistance from the religious authorities.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the meeting, the police officials also highlighted the impact of loudspeakers on health and instructed that they be removed within the stipulated time. Kulkarni said, “Initially, we identified all unauthorised loudspeakers installed at all religious places in the district and instructed that they be removed. We also informed about the consequences of not removing the loudspeakers. Accordingly, a total of 938 illegal loudspeakers were removed, and the police did not face any resistance from the religious authorities.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The drive garnered strong cooperation from citizens of both communities. Residents, religious leaders, and trustees extended support by complying with legal provisions and assisting the police in acting peacefully. Officials said that the drive will play a crucial role in controlling noise pollution in the district, and contribute to maintaining social harmony and public order. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The drive garnered strong cooperation from citizens of both communities. Residents, religious leaders, and trustees extended support by complying with legal provisions and assisting the police in acting peacefully. Officials said that the drive will play a crucial role in controlling noise pollution in the district, and contribute to maintaining social harmony and public order. {{/usCountry}}

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The police also noted that adherence to rules regarding the use of loudspeakers is essential for ensuring a balanced and peaceful environment. Kulkarni appealed to citizens to continue following the law and cooperate with the authorities in maintaining peace, order, and communal harmony in the district.

Before this, the Solapur city police had gotten 289 loudspeakers to be voluntarily removed from religious places including 192 mosques, madrasas and dargahs; 79 temples; 10 churches; and eight Buddhist Viharas. At the time, the police initially faced some resistance but with multiple rounds of dialogue with community and religious leaders, all stakeholders were convinced regarding the adverse impact of loudspeakers on public health.

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