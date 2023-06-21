India discusses expanding academic and skill development partnership with Mauritius

Pune

India has decided to take forward the bilateral cooperation in education and skill development with Mauritius, UAE, UK, and Oman. Union Education and Skill Development minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday met Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Tertiary Education, Science & Technology of Mauritius in Pune.

Pradhan also held bilateral meetings with counterparts from UAE, UK and Oman, and senior officials from UNICEF and OECD on the side-lines of the 4th Education Working Group Meeting.

During the meeting with the officials from Mauritius Leela Devi Dookun-Luchoomun, Pradhan discussed expanding academic and skill development partnerships through comprehensive institutional mechanisms.

“Pradhan assured the Mauritian Minister of India’s commitment to establishing an institution for curriculum research and development in Mauritius, as well as enhancing capacities in education and skill development,” the release stated.

The minister engaged in conversations with HE Dr Ahmed Belhoul Al Falasi, the minister of Education, UAE.

They also addressed concerns regarding degree equivalency and the alignment of skills frameworks between India and the UAE to facilitate the seamless movement of students and workers.

During the meeting with HE Dr Rahma Ibrahim Al-Mahrooqi, Oman’s minister of Higher Education, Research, and Innovation, Pradhan expressed his desire to collaborate with the gulf country “through knowledge partnerships in energy, food security, safety, biotech, and sustainability.

While during his meeting with Dr Robert Jenkins, global director of Education & Adolescent Development, UNICEF, the Indian education minister conveyed his appreciation for UNICEF’s role as a knowledge partner in the G20 India framework and for promoting foundational literacy & numeracy.

Two-day meeting concludes

The two-day meeting was chaired by Indian chair K Sanjay Murthy, secretary of Higher Education with Sanjay Kumar, secretary, School Education and Literacy, and Atul Kumar Tiwari, secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship as Alternate Chairs.

The meeting was also attended by Harsh Vardhan Shringla, chief coordinator, India’s G20 Presidency, Government of India on day one.

He emphasised the significance of their efforts and highlighted the upcoming Ministerial meeting on June 22, 2023, where, the ministers will formally accept the outcome documents, marking the culmination of the extensive deliberations carried out over the past several months within the education working group track.

During the 4th EdWG, G20 delegates appreciated the sustained efforts of the Indian G20 presidency towards developing the EdWG report and compendium. These outcome documents will serve as a roadmap for the international community, guiding coordinated actions to ensure inclusive and high-quality education for all learners.

