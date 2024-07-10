India’s first ‘National Scientists Round Table Conference’ to be held at MIT WPU

For the first time in India, the National Scientists Round Table Conference (NSRTC) is being organised by MIT World Peace University (MIT-WPU) from July 19 to July 21, 2024. The main objective of this conference is to bring together leading academic scientists, researchers, and research scholars to exchange research results and experiences in all aspects of physical sciences, biological sciences, engineering and technology. The round table conference also aims to get the participants to present new ideas and directions. The conference is the brainchild of MIT WPU executive president Rahul Vishwanath Karad and will be inaugurated on Friday, July 19, from 4 pm to 6 pm at the MIT WPU campus in Kothrud. (HT PHOTO)

Senior scientist Padma Vibhushan Dr Raghunath Mashelkar; Padma Bhushan Dr Vijay Bhatkar; MIT WPU executive president Rahul Vishwanath Karad; vice-chancellor professor R M Chitnis; and NSRTC convenor and pro-vice chancellor professor Milind Pandey announced the NSRTC programme at a press conference on Tuesday.

Dr Bhatkar said, “This will support educators and researchers, especially the budding young generation, in fundamental research in all emerging fields of science and technology. It will also inspire further research. The round table conference will discuss new ways of interdisciplinary and international collaboration. New discoveries will inspire new patterns of development, new methods of delivery, and ways to empower science. The most important aspect of the round table conference is to find new ways to create an equitable, sustainable and human-centric developed India by 2047, serving as a role model for the rest of the world by developing cutting-edge technological tools.”

Dr Mashelkar said, “The conference will feature discussions on topics such as Artificial Intelligence, advanced materials and processing, agricultural tech, biotechnology, climate change, digital transformation, healthcare, scientific temper and spirituality. While around 130 scientists from across India and abroad will share their thoughts in their respective fields. An abstract book of research by these 130 scientists will be published during the conference.”

The conference is the brainchild of MIT WPU executive president Rahul Vishwanath Karad and will be inaugurated on Friday, July 19, from 4 pm to 6 pm at the MIT WPU campus in Kothrud. Dr Jitendra Singh, minister of state (independent charge) for the ministry of science and technology; and Dr Abhay Karandikar, DST secretary will be present as chief guests.