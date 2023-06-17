Pune industrialist booked after Merc crushes two women to death in Dapodi

Police on Friday night have booked an industrialist for culpable homicide and rash driving after two women lost their lives in a collision involving a speeding Mercedes car with him at the wheel, officials said.

The incident occurred on Thursday evening when the high-end car was traveling at high speed near Dapodi bus stop on the old Pune-Mumbai highway

The incident occurred on Thursday evening when the high-end car was traveling at high speed near Dapodi bus stop on the old Pune-Mumbai highway, a busy thoroughfare known for heavy traffic. The car hit the two pedestrians crossing the road near the bus stop.

According to the police, Raju Ranka, 69, a resident of Savitribai Phule Pune University area, was driving the Mercedes car when the incident happened. Ranka, according to the police, runs a vehicle parts manufacturing unit in Bhosari.

The accident claimed the lives of Sushila Ghanashyam Palange, 69, of Shivram Nagar in Pimple Gurav and Rani Milind Gholap, 43, of Karjat in Raigad district. Police said that Rani is the niece of Sushila and had come to the city earlier this week to visit her aunt.

Local emergency services, including police and medical services, rushed to the scene immediately after receiving multiple distress calls. The victims were taken to the cantonment hospital but succumbed to injuries.

Pranita Rahul Kambale, 41, of Shivramnagar in Pimple Gurav and son of Sushila, filed a police complaint.

According to the complaint, on Thursday, Sushila and Rani went to Junnar to meet the former’s brother-in-law and met with the accident while returning home.

In the incident, Ranka also sustained injuries and was undergoing medical treatment at a hospital. Due to the fatal accident, the accused suddenly faced high blood pressure issue, said police.

Balaji Jonapalle, sub-inspector, Bhosari police station, said, “Prima facie it seems that the speeding Mercedes hit the duo crossing the road. We have booked the vehicle driver.”

Bhaskar Jadhav, senior inspector, Bhosari police station said, “The accused is admitted in hospital for his injuries. Based on the complaint filed by the relative of the deceased, we have registered a case.”

Bhosari police station have lodged a case under Sections 304(a), 279, 338 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 184, 119/177 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

