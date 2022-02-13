Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Industrialist Rahul Bajaj cremated with full state honours

NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Maharashtra cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray among others paid homage to the industrial tycoon
Baba Ramdev (in orange) and Supriya Sule (in saree) were seen at the funeral service of Rahul Bajaj which was held at Vaikunth Smashan Bhumi at Navi Peth on Sunday. (Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)
Updated on Feb 13, 2022 10:33 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE The last rites of former Bajaj Group chairman, Rahul Bajaj, were performed in Pune on Sunday with full state honours with representatives of India Inc, politicians and common people bidding a final adieu to the veteran industrialist.

The last rites were performed by Rahul Bajaj’s sons Rajeev and Sanjiv at the electric crematorium at Vaikunth Smashanbhoomi in Pune. breathed his last in a private hospital here on Saturday due to illness. He was 83. Earlier, Bajaj’s mortal remains were kept at his residence in Akurdi near Pune for the last ‘darshan’.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Maharashtra cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray among others paid homage to the industrial tycoon.

