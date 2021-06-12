Industries in Pune district want administration to restore supply of oxygen

As the Covid-19 cases are declining, industries in Pune city, Pimpri-Chinchwad and rural areas want the government to allow oxygen in a 50:50 ratio for medical and industrial use respectively.

As per government directives, oxygen production units were permitted to divert up to 20 per cent of the generated stock to industries and reserve 80 per cent for medical use. The decision was taken after a review of the spread of Covid-19 infection, recovery rate and requirement of medical oxygen across the state during the last week of May.

As per an order issued by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry Department for Promotion of Industry and Industrial Trade Explosive Section on June 8, oxygen manufacturers and suppliers are now allowed to supply more quantities of oxygen to the industries, after ensuring the supply of medical oxygen on priority to the states/union territories. The state government is yet to take a decision.

“During the review meeting on Friday we discussed the issue with deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar. Since the medical intake of oxygen is declining, we will soon take a decision on how much amount now should be diverted to industries,” said Vijay Deshmukh, Pune additional collector.

The small scale industries in Pimpri-Chinchwad, Bhosari and Chakan are facing a hard time as demand has increased after relaxation since June 1.

“Unless the supply is increased, the suppliers will keep on selling oxygen cylinders at higher rates. It is the right time to divert the 50: 50 ratio of oxygen for medical and industrial use. The central government has passed the order accordingly. The government can get oxygen as per its need after oxygen is reserved for medical use. The state government is yet to make a decision,” said Sandip Belsare, president, Pimpri-Chinchwad small scale industries.

Prashant Girbane, director-general, Mahratta Chamber of Commerce Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA), said, “The impact of the second wave of Covid-19 has significantly reduced. Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) alone shows an almost 85-90% reduction in the number of patients on oxygen support. Similarly, overall Maharashtra has also witnessed a significant reduction in the number of patients on oxygen support. So the allocation also should be done accordingly.”

“ Thousands of units are facing an existential threat due to this disruption. It also has an impact on the loss of jobs for those working in small companies,” he said.

“Currently, the demand for oxygen is coming down every day. Right now we need 160 metric tonnes of oxygen daily. It will reduce more in the coming days,” said Suresh Patil, joint commissioner, Food and Drug Administration.

Arun Bajaj, an oxygen supplier from Bhosari said, “We are not able to give oxygen cylinders to all our clients as we are not getting an adequate supply. Once the government takes a decision, it will benefit the suppliers.”

Medicinal use of oxygen

Months; quantity per day

April; 350 metric tonnes

May; 250 metric tonnes

June; 160 metric tonnes

Source: Food and Drug administration Pune