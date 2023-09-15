Initiative for organ donation drive in Pune

Jehangir hospital in Pune has launched organ donation initiative under the Digital Health mission Maha-Ayudaan by the government of Maharashtra.

Hospital’s advanced transplant centre is providing individuals with the opportunity to register for organ donation until June 19, 2024. Under the programme, crucial support will be offered to individuals who are encountering challenges in securing suitable donors for transplantation due to the lengthy waiting list. during the transplantation process.

The hospital has invited individuals to engage in organ donation procedures through an online registration.

“Within our state-of-the-art Advanced Transplant Centre, our emphasis on guided protocols and innovative technologies ensures that patients receive transplants using the most optimal procedures. This collective effort, coupled with the active enrollment of individuals, is poised to create a substantial and extensive influence.” said Dr Parimal Lawate, Gastroenterologist/Director Department Gastro science Jehangir Hospital.