Inmate returns to Yerawada prison, fled open jail to ‘visit sick mother’

A murder convict inmate who escaped from the Yerawada open prison on Monday returned to the jail on Wednesday morning, officials said.

According to the Yerawada open jail administration, the inmate Ashish Bharat Jadhav (C-949) was handed over to the prison authorities by his family at around 7:30 am.

Anil Khamkar, superintendent of police (SP), Yerawada open prison, said, “Ashish’s parents handed him over to us today. However, as a police case has been filed following his escape, we alerted the Yerawada police station and the cops arrested the inmate.”

Khamkar said that Ashish claimed that he escaped from the open jail to visit his mother after coming to know that she suffered a cardiac arrest.

Ashish was shifted to the open jail on August 16, 2022, for his record of good conduct and behaviour. He had been recently deputed on ration distribution duty. The accused, who hailed from Maval, was arrested in 2008 in a murder case by the Warje-Malwadi police, convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment by the court.

The senior police official said that Ashish will be lodged at the Yerawada Central Jail following his escape and turning up later as per the prison rules. Selection committee never recommends such inmates for open jail.

Ashok Kate, police sub-inspector, said, “We have arrested Ashish and he will be produced in court for further proceedings.”

Kate said that officials contacted the inmate’s parents and requested them to share information about him with the police if he turns up at their place.

Primary investigation revealed that Ashish might have escaped from the open jail by citing some agricultural related work. Later, he hitched a lift from truck and reached Tuljapur to meet his relatives.

After confirming from his relatives that his mother has suffered a cardiac arrest, he contacted his parents at Wadgaon Budruk and reached Pune to meet them.

Yerawada Police Station has filed a case against the inmate under Section 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

According to the state prisons’ department, 28 inmates have escaped from open jails across Maharashtra in the last five years. Of these, nine inmates escaped from open jails in 2019, seven in 2020 and three inmates, each, in 2021 and 2022. This year, till date, six inmates have escaped from open jails across the state.

In Maharashtra, there are 19 open jails and one open Vasahat. According to the state prisons’ department, there are around 1,706 inmates lodged in open jails across Maharashtra, with Yerawada open jail housing around 207.

