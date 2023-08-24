Pimpri-Chinchwad police bust inter-state gang, seize 60kg of poppy straw worth 17 lakh

The anti-narcotics cell of Pimpri-Chinchwad police have busted an inter-state drug peddling gang, nabbed three persons from Rajasthan and seized 60 kgs of banned poppy straw worth ₹17 lakh from their possession. The action was taken on the night of August 22, said officials.

The anti-narcotics cell of Pimpri-Chinchwad police have busted an inter-state drug peddling gang, nabbed three persons (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police received a tip-off that some suspected persons had stored banned narcotics substances and were packing it to sell it in the market.

Senior police inspector Santosh Patil and his team reached the godown and found that a vehicle carrying gas cylinders was stationed inside the godown.

The vehicle driver identified as Rakesh Jeevan Bishnoi, 24, a resident of Mhalunge in Khed taluka, who hails from Jaipur, was taken into custody.

The police team seized 32 LPG cylinders and two sacks full of poppy straw during the operation.

During interrogation, Bishnoi revealed the names of Avinash Pansare and two other accused who were carrying out the drug trade by concealing the packed drug packets inside the crowd of LPG gas cylinders.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The other accused have been identified as Kailas Jorraam Bishnoi, Mukesh Giridhariram Bishnoi, all residents of Rajasthan.

Pansare is yet to be arrested, said police.

An FIR has been lodged against the accused at Mhalunge MIDC police station under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 (NDPS) Act 8 (c) and 29 including Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 420, 285,188, 34 and also relevant sections of the Essential Commodities Act.

The accused were produced before the court which remanded them into custody till August 28.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON