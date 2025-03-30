IT companies in Pune’s Hinjewadi face power cut

Around 200 IT companies and several domestic and commercial consumers in Hinjewadi, Wakad, Maan, Marunji, Kasarsai, and nearby areas faced a 46-minute power outage from 5:29 pm to 6:15 pm on Friday. Although engineers restored the supply, another disruption occurred at 7 pm due to a tower line tripping. The issue was resolved quickly, said officials. A breakdown in the 220 kV Pirangut-Hinjewadi-1 underground power lines on 7 pm caused a power shortfall of nearly 100 MW. Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) managed the situation by supplying alternative power overnight. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Limited (MSETCL) has also started repairs work on Saturday morning and aims to complete them by Sunday night.

Vitthal Bhujbal, superintendent engineer of MSETCL, Pune division, stated that repair work on the underground power line began on Saturday morning. “It involves excavation, inspection, and necessary joint repairs, which may take 12 to 24 hours. Since IT companies were shut over the weekend, electricity demand remained low, avoiding the need for further power cuts. However, with IT companies resuming work on Monday, MSETCL plans to complete repairs by Sunday night to ensure an uninterrupted power supply,” he said.