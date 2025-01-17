IT firm director booked for outraging modesty of women, forgery

The Chatuhshrungi police have filed an FIR against Yogesh Jamdar, 44, an information technology (IT) company director, for various offences ranging from forgery of a letter from ex-minister Vishwajeet Kadam to cheating, defamation, giving fraudulent information to the bank of Supriya Towers Cooperative Housing Society in Aundh where he resides, stalking, and outraging the modesty of resident housing society women. According to the complaint, Jamdar used foul, obscene and abusive language against the resident society women and resorted to threatening them. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Society chairman Dattatreya Janardhan Salunkhe lodged a complaint against Jamdar stating that he has been harassing the society since 2017. So much so that the former secretary of the society was forced to sell his flat and leave due to constant harassment and threats from Jamdar.

According to the complaint, Jamdar used foul, obscene and abusive language against the resident society women and resorted to threatening them. Without the women’s consent, he clicked their pictures and videos and uploaded them on social media. He threatened to send their husbands to jail and made obscene gestures at them during Diwali. He obtained ex-minister Kadam’s official letterhead on which he wrote a complaint addressed to the DDR office, Tilak Road; forged Kadam’s signature; and submitted the same. Jamdar hurt the religious sentiments of the society residents by forging a letter and demanding that the society temple be demolished. He even froze the society bank account due to which the residents had to suffer a great deal. Jamdar often threatened society residents with dire consequences stating that he possessed a gun. During society meetings, he raised his voice saying that he would file cases against the residents in court if they spoke against him during the Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Due to his constant harassment, real estate developer Jayant Kulkarni who is also a resident of the society, suffered a heart attack during the AGM held on Nov 24, 2024 and died. The complaint stated that Jamdar keeps threatening and harassing the society office staff and has been vandalising and destroying the society property.

The police have invoked sections 294, 268, 420, 464, 463, 465, 468, 469, 471, 503, 504, 506, 499, 500, 354 D and 509 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for the offences allegedly committed by Jamdar between January 1, 2016 and December 31, 2024.